15 July 2025 Build 19234771 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where the character would not turn if you assigned movement keys on the keyboard other than "WASD" or "Arrows".

  2. Fixed a bug with incorrect display of "Japanese" and "Chinese" characters.

  3. Increased the power and damage range of the "Thunder Spray" spell.

  4. Added buttons to reduce the "Ability bar".

