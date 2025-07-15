- Fixed a bug where the character would not turn if you assigned movement keys on the keyboard other than "WASD" or "Arrows".
- Fixed a bug with incorrect display of "Japanese" and "Chinese" characters.
- Increased the power and damage range of the "Thunder Spray" spell.
- Added buttons to reduce the "Ability bar".
Update from July 15th
Update notes via Steam Community
