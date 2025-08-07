💀🩸Happy Launch Day! 🩸💀
Our killer dating sim is available now. Enjoy our special launch discount~
✨Things you should know ✨
🎙️There's partial voice acting! 🎙️
Check out our latest trailer featuring our fantastic cast.
🔓Unlockable Killer Select Feature 🔪
After completing your first full playthrough, you can unlock a feature that lets you preselect the killer, or you can choose to keep it randomized.
✨There are over 50 possible endings. ✨
For your first complete playthrough of the game, you can expect 2-3 hours of playtime, varying depending on the choices you make and the killer that was selected. You can expect 15-20 hours of playtime to complete the entire game.
🔍Collect evidence to the crime🔍
Play all routes to collect all of the different pieces of evidence.
Are you ready to fall in love with these killers? 💀💔
Thank you all for your support. We hope you love our game. Kindly leave us a review and let us know <3
- Snowhaven Studios