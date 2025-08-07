💀🩸Happy Launch Day! 🩸💀



Our killer dating sim is available now. Enjoy our special launch discount~



✨Things you should know ✨





🎙️There's partial voice acting! 🎙️

Check out our latest trailer featuring our fantastic cast.

🔓Unlockable Killer Select Feature 🔪



After completing your first full playthrough, you can unlock a feature that lets you preselect the killer, or you can choose to keep it randomized.



✨There are over 50 possible endings. ✨



For your first complete playthrough of the game, you can expect 2-3 hours of playtime, varying depending on the choices you make and the killer that was selected. You can expect 15-20 hours of playtime to complete the entire game.

🔍Collect evidence to the crime🔍

Play all routes to collect all of the different pieces of evidence.



Are you ready to fall in love with these killers? 💀💔





Thank you all for your support. We hope you love our game. Kindly leave us a review and let us know <3



- Snowhaven Studios