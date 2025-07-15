- Japanese language support - A GIGANTIC thanks to GEOMETRIZER for providing the Japanese localization!
- French language suport - A TREMENDOUS thanks to Marceau Dubost for providing the French localization!
- Re-enabled higher audio sample rates.
- Updated To Be Found with a new master.
Patch Notes Version 1.11
