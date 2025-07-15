The next few months are going to be tough for me, as I am starting a new Job but I also need to keep this game updated, so a made a big update for now to keep you warm and cozy to wait for the next big update that will bring the next Map.



First I have a bad and a great new: The bad new is that I cancelled that brand new game mode "Incursions" because I though it would just cause more work for me to develop 2 modes at the same time. The Great new is that I've just fused that mode with the normal mode. So now you can be awarded with Artifacts in-game, that give you passive abilities like freezing enemies and exploding while reloading. There are also a new "event system" that will randomly spawn something for you to worry about middle-game, like a giant horde coming, or a tower that can slow you down. All of this "events" can award you with artifacts and powerups if you participate.



Here's everything that has changed:

-> Souls are now like coins, you need to collect them.

-> You can now SAVE 3 different guns and keep them to get back later on the hub (even if you die).

-> You can now use the Gun Upgrader Machine on the hub.

-> New Mission Menu

-> New Artifacts System

-> New Secret Quest Track system: You can now track the quests you are doing on each mission.

-> Forge is more random now.

-> Doors can now be permanently open, even if you extract. They only come back if you die.

-> If you extract with Power On, the power will be on again when you come back to that mission (if you didn't die before going back)

-> Some quests will change the map permanently after you've done it, even if you die.

-> Game Over screen updated.

-> There is no "Level" and "Xp" no more. Perks have no limit.





