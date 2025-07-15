 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19234625
  • Improved Listening Station room geometry
  • Reworked level size algorithm for more consistent level sizing
  • Reduced chance of strong enemies spawning early in a level
  • Added Mega Fuel pickup
    - Adds 100 fuel
    - Can increase ship fuel past the normal limit
  • Added advanced settings to graphics menu with the following options:
    - Debris lifetime
    - Projectile lights
    - Ship lights
    - Pickup lights
  • Mines and Thermo now gain an additional range boost when fired while boosting
  • Thermo fuse time is now 50% longer while underwater
  • Increased attraction force of gravity wells
  • Mine visual spin rate is now affected by velocity
  • Improved ship boost FX
  • Fixed an issue that could cause an excessive amount of fuel pickups to spawn
  • Fixed a rare issue that could occur when collecting a pickup that triggered enemy spawns
  • Fixed a rare issue where the binding menu would not display for certain input devices
  • Fixed database incorrectly displaying Smartbomb suicide attack as being shield piercing
  • Fixed a level generation issue that could lead to overlapping geometry
  • Fixed a tunnel texture issue

