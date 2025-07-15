- Improved Listening Station room geometry
- Reworked level size algorithm for more consistent level sizing
- Reduced chance of strong enemies spawning early in a level
- Added Mega Fuel pickup
- Adds 100 fuel
- Can increase ship fuel past the normal limit
- Added advanced settings to graphics menu with the following options:
- Debris lifetime
- Projectile lights
- Ship lights
- Pickup lights
- Mines and Thermo now gain an additional range boost when fired while boosting
- Thermo fuse time is now 50% longer while underwater
- Increased attraction force of gravity wells
- Mine visual spin rate is now affected by velocity
- Improved ship boost FX
- Fixed an issue that could cause an excessive amount of fuel pickups to spawn
- Fixed a rare issue that could occur when collecting a pickup that triggered enemy spawns
- Fixed a rare issue where the binding menu would not display for certain input devices
- Fixed database incorrectly displaying Smartbomb suicide attack as being shield piercing
- Fixed a level generation issue that could lead to overlapping geometry
- Fixed a tunnel texture issue
1.0.3b changelist
