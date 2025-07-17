- Fertilizer is now auto-crafted if it is a subcomponent of another item.
- Fumigator no longer requires the Volb Scaffold for its recipe, since this double-dips with the Hexmatrix recipe.
- Fixed an issue where you could auto-craft subcomponents even if you hadn't learned the recipe for those subcomponents.
- Fixed an issue where loot-dropped scrambled items, such as the Hot Hive, would show their original item's icon on the world map instead of the new, scrambled item.
v1.2.5-rc.9 Minor Hotfixes
