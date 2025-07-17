 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19234624 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fertilizer is now auto-crafted if it is a subcomponent of another item.
  • Fumigator no longer requires the Volb Scaffold for its recipe, since this double-dips with the Hexmatrix recipe.
  • Fixed an issue where you could auto-craft subcomponents even if you hadn't learned the recipe for those subcomponents.
  • Fixed an issue where loot-dropped scrambled items, such as the Hot Hive, would show their original item's icon on the world map instead of the new, scrambled item.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1401731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link