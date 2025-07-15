This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,



The next Garry's Mod update is coming soon.

The current plan is to release the next Garry's Mod update on 23rd of July at 3PM GMT.

This update will be backwards compatible with existing servers, so servers will not need immediate updating and players can still join old servers, but it is still highly recommended to update as soon as the update releases to get all the new features and fixes.

You can preview the list of upcoming changes here:

https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Update_Preview_Changelog

Please note this list is still work in progress and is subject to change.

Please help us test the update

We kindly ask anyone willing to help us, players, modders and server owners alike, to test this update before it releases, to minimize any potential problems on release day.

Just run your game or your (development/test) server on one of the beta versions briefly to see if any new issues crop up compared to the non-beta version of the game.

The Pre-Release Steam beta branch for Garry's Mod has been updated and contains all the changes that will be included in the next update. The "dev" and "x86-64" betas also contain all the upcoming changes.

You can report any found issues preferably on our official bug tracking repository on GitHub: (be sure to search before posting)

https://github.com/Facepunch/garrysmod-issues

Or at the very least in the comments below, or on our official Discord server or: https://discord.com/invite/gmod

If you wish to set up a dedicated server instance using any of the beta branches, please see this article: https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Downloading_a_Dedicated_Server

How to switch game branches: