🛠️ Changelog (July 15, 2025)

✅ Bug Fixes:

Changed graphics preset from “LOW” to “Medium (Minimum)”.



Followers no longer block the main building door in the village.



Fixed issue where the game would freeze for a few seconds after two consecutive cutscenes.



Fixed bug where Halrik would speak between cutscenes.



Adjusted launch velocity values during jumping, now behaves realistically.



Fixed rendering glitch where water appeared under the player character in the inventory.



🆕 New Content & Features:

New cutscene: Morning in the Camp.



Added the ability to skip cutscenes using the Q key.



Updated font for damage indicators.



New Intro added.



Added a Combat Tutorial before the first fight.