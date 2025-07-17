Hello again everyone, Here’s a small patch with some fixes and the addition of virtual keyboard support for Steam Deck/SteamOS
We’re still working on some other issues that we have identified but they have turned out to be more difficult to fix than expected, Most of the studio is also on vacation if you didn’t know already so certain fixes will need a lot more time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmdqb4tLYm4
For now If there’s any more major issues you’re having that you think we should still address, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day
See you all again soon and hope you’re all also enjoying your summer <3
STEAM DECK
- Added support for the Steam Virtual Keyboard for Steam Deck and SteamOS
BUG FIXES
- Potential fix for NullPTR crash when closing the game
- Fixed a crash related to FGBackgroundThread
- Fix for a Crash on specific saves that had faulty blueprints using auto connected conveyor belts during a previous update during experimental
NARRATIVE
- Improved subtitle timings for the ElevADA messages
OPTIMIZATION
- Optimized static UI function calls
LOCALISATION
- Several fixes for namespace issues and untranslatable text
- Updated community translated languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
- Updated credits
