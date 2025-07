Added support for the Steam Virtual Keyboard for Steam Deck and SteamOS



Potential fix for NullPTR crash when closing the game



Fixed a crash related to FGBackgroundThread



Fix for a Crash on specific saves that had faulty blueprints using auto connected conveyor belts during a previous update during experimental



Improved subtitle timings for the ElevADA messages



Optimized static UI function calls



Several fixes for namespace issues and untranslatable text



Updated community translated languages with the latest translations



Updated language completion rates



Updated credits



Hello again everyone, Here’s a small patch with some fixes and the addition of virtual keyboard support for Steam Deck/SteamOSWe’re still working on some other issues that we have identified but they have turned out to be more difficult to fix than expected, Most of the studio is also on vacation if you didn’t know already so certain fixes will need a lot more time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmdqb4tLYm4 For now If there’s any more major issues you’re having that you think we should still address, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every daySee you all again soon and hope you’re all also enjoying your summer <3