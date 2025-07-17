 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, Here’s a small patch with some fixes and the addition of virtual keyboard support for Steam Deck/SteamOS

We’re still working on some other issues that we have identified but they have turned out to be more difficult to fix than expected, Most of the studio is also on vacation if you didn’t know already so certain fixes will need a lot more time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmdqb4tLYm4

For now If there’s any more major issues you’re having that you think we should still address, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

See you all again soon and hope you’re all also enjoying your summer <3

STEAM DECK
  • Added support for the Steam Virtual Keyboard for Steam Deck and SteamOS


BUG FIXES
  • Potential fix for NullPTR crash when closing the game
  • Fixed a crash related to FGBackgroundThread
  • Fix for a Crash on specific saves that had faulty blueprints using auto connected conveyor belts during a previous update during experimental


NARRATIVE
  • Improved subtitle timings for the ElevADA messages


OPTIMIZATION
  • Optimized static UI function calls


LOCALISATION
  • Several fixes for namespace issues and untranslatable text
  • Updated community translated languages with the latest translations
  • Updated language completion rates
  • Updated credits

Changed files in this update

Windows ApatoaCorp Content Depot 526871
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Satisfactory Depot - Linux Depot 526872
  • Loading history…
