 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19234465 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added two different Victory strategies for each Scenario so that you can explore taking your country on an Electrification path or focus on hydrogen, ammonia and e-Fuel production.
Modified/fixed facilities in a number of different sites: Algiers, Annaba, Malaysia, Salalah

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link