15 July 2025 Build 19234461
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Deities! A new SMITE 2 patch has been released with the following Bug Fixes.

  • Fixed an issue where Scylla's Crush Ability (2) could be cast twice at the same time. She has been reenabled for play

  • Fixed an issue where Kali's Mastery skin was set to be associated as a Prism

  • Fixed issues with navigation and focus for controller players on the Saga Vault screen

  • Fixed an issue where Mercury's Max Crit Tracker was not updating

  • Fixed an issue where UI elements were overlapping on the Wandering Market screen

  • Fixed an issue where the consumable slot would appear with a Yellow overlay after using the Obsidian Dagger

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2437171
