Hey Deities! A new SMITE 2 patch has been released with the following Bug Fixes.

Fixed an issue where Scylla's Crush Ability (2) could be cast twice at the same time. She has been reenabled for play

Fixed an issue where Kali's Mastery skin was set to be associated as a Prism

Fixed issues with navigation and focus for controller players on the Saga Vault screen

Fixed an issue where Mercury's Max Crit Tracker was not updating

Fixed an issue where UI elements were overlapping on the Wandering Market screen