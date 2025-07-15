 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19234432 Edited 15 July 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Sandbox Update from July 10th is now available for macOS!

A reminder of the what this patch entails are in the full patch notes below:

  • Optimizations for better game performance.

  • A complete overhaul of the online session system, making the game more stable for online play.

  • Increased player count to 5 in a single online play session.

  • A retry option has been added after completing deliveries.

  • Improved vehicle spawns.

  • Reduced camera shake while moving quickly and tilting airborne vehicles.

  • Cross-Platform Multiplayer support.

  • New cross-platform leaderboards.

  • Native Invites

Changed files in this update

macOS Totally Reliable Delivery Service Mac Depot 1011672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link