The Sandbox Update from July 10th is now available for macOS!
A reminder of the what this patch entails are in the full patch notes below:
Optimizations for better game performance.
A complete overhaul of the online session system, making the game more stable for online play.
Increased player count to 5 in a single online play session.
A retry option has been added after completing deliveries.
Improved vehicle spawns.
Reduced camera shake while moving quickly and tilting airborne vehicles.
Cross-Platform Multiplayer support.
New cross-platform leaderboards.
Native Invites
Changed files in this update