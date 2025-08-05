Hi everyone!

I'm happy to announce that Little Laps is OUT NOW!!!

The game is on afor the first week, so make sure to get it before then if you're interested!

As well, if you own any of our previous games, you can get the game for an even further discount through the bundles that you can find on the store page!

If you're played the demo previously, the final game is majorly expanded. Namely:

3 → 18 tracks

18 → 69 achievements

5 → 15 vehicles

3 → 18 online leaderboards

Also, we just posted a YouTube devlog covering the full development of the game, so give that a watch if you want to see what went into creating it!

Thanks again to everyone for supporting the game so far! If you enjoy it, leaving a review would be immensely helpful. It's the second best thing you could do after getting the game!

I'll see you all for the next update!

- Conrad, Lead Developer