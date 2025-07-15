 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19234375
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Here is another set of fixes and menu improvements!

Quality of Life

~ Improved and sorted "Load game" menus for Standard, Creative, Campaign & Scenario savegames
~ The campaign will now focus on the scenario with the latest save when opened
+ Added a "Continue" button to the campaign menu
~ The tutorial will now start automatically for new players when creating their first game
~ Set the skybox of the world created when pressing the "Tutorial" button to the original one

Bug fixes

* Fixed an issue that could cause bots to get stuck right at the beginning in creative mode
* Fixed an issue that caused scenarios to be selectable in the creative mode create menu that shouldn't be selectable (like the introduction scenario scripts)

Enjoy!
Glimmerlight Games

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1948431
Linux 64-bit Depot 1948434
DLC 3448720 Depot 3448720
