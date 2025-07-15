Hey everyone!



Here is another set of fixes and menu improvements!



Quality of Life ~ Improved and sorted "Load game" menus for Standard, Creative, Campaign & Scenario savegames

~ The campaign will now focus on the scenario with the latest save when opened

+ Added a "Continue" button to the campaign menu

~ The tutorial will now start automatically for new players when creating their first game

~ Set the skybox of the world created when pressing the "Tutorial" button to the original one



Bug fixes * Fixed an issue that could cause bots to get stuck right at the beginning in creative mode

* Fixed an issue that caused scenarios to be selectable in the creative mode create menu that shouldn't be selectable (like the introduction scenario scripts)



Enjoy!

Glimmerlight Games