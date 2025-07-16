 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19234342
Update notes via Steam Community

This major patch brings long-term stability going forward:

  • Upgraded the game engine to Unity 6 to keep the game current

  • Moved publishing to Dreamware Games to enable consistent build automation and patching

  • Linux build!

  • Improved controller support in menus and gameplay

  • Improved UI scaling and increased text size for better readability

  • Polished audio: voice lines are now stereo and sound effects have balanced volume

  • Added one new achievement for reaching the finish line... a bit too early

This makes NinjaThea more maintainable and more accessible. As always, thanks for playing!

