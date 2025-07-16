This major patch brings long-term stability going forward:
Upgraded the game engine to Unity 6 to keep the game current
Moved publishing to Dreamware Games to enable consistent build automation and patching
Linux build!
Improved controller support in menus and gameplay
Improved UI scaling and increased text size for better readability
Polished audio: voice lines are now stereo and sound effects have balanced volume
Added one new achievement for reaching the finish line... a bit too early
This makes NinjaThea more maintainable and more accessible. As always, thanks for playing!
