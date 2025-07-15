We added about 100 divisions to the Frontier game mode, but limited ourselves to just two during testing. Depending on your skill level, you will be assigned to one of two divisions.:

— Private rank;

— The General.



The time to search for a fight may increase, but you will play with more equal opponents.



ːsteamthumbsupː Matchmaking algorithms for selecting players divide everyone into divisions. The skill level is determined based on the combat statistics and individually for each player.



We are also starting to analyze your behavior in the game. Now each account has a karma indicator. This mechanism analyzes your actions in the game and identifies unsportsmanlike behavior, namely:

— exit from the game (liv);

— non-participation in the game process (AFC);

— deliberate death of your hero at the hands of the enemy (feed);

— endless "Zoom".



ːsteamthumbsupː Systematic unsportsmanlike behavior will lead to a rapid decrease in "karma." In the process of adapting the system, this indicator will be used by the administration to make decisions on banks based on complaints.







🟢 General:

— Activation of divisions in the frontier game mode;

– added a mechanism for analyzing user behavior in the gameplay;

– added a mechanism for tracking "twink" accounts;



🟢 The launcher:

— output the number of players in the queue for all game modes;

— output of the "karma" indicator before starting the search for a fight;

— withdrawal of the division before the start of the search for combat;

— added partial support for the "English" language;

— added partial support for the Belarusian language;

— automatic language change depending on the operating system settings;

— closing the Steam authorization window after successful login (fixed);

— added account lock verification on the Steam authorization form (fixed).



🟢 Game modes. General changes:

— added changes to the workout mode;

— added changes to forest packs in Frontier mode;

— changing the Zoom operation;

— changes in the mechanics of the Snake - Gorynych's work.

🟢 Heroes and talents:

— Akshar/A vampire;

— Asur;

— Faceless / White Mask

— The Witcher/Forester;

— Blizzard / Cryo;

— Daka / Haka;

— Virgo / Nymph;

— The Dryad;

— The Duelist/Prince of Thieves;

— Soul Reaper / Soulcatcher;

— The Intercessor/Guardian;

— Engineer/Inventor;

— Katana;

— Kara;

— The gunner;

— The fang/The Claw;

— The Pied Piper / Lord of the Rats;

— Honey cooker;

— Moira/The Witch

— The Fallen Lord;

— The leader/The Governor;

— The bomber;

— The Wanderer;

— The shooter/Hunter;

— Dancing with wolves / Huntsman;

— The shadow / The Invisible Man;

— Frieze;

— The Queen of the Night / Black Panther;

— Chimera/Genomorph;

— The artist / Paint;

— The bully;

— The Chronicle;

— The Enchanter/The Magosaurus;

— Mountain Man / Roar;



Talents:

— New set - "Divine Potential";

— New set - "Command Banner";

— Master of Alchemy;

— A burst of determination;

— An audacious impulse;

— Some blue and purple talents have been changed.



Read more about rebalances (changes) at the link:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RV5tFYr2_e4Zip5tUQoUZljWgqi0Cq4W4wYvNFDpuf4/edit?usp=sharing







Have a good game ːsteamthisː