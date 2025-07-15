 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19234220 Edited 15 July 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

I'm back with the new patch!

What's changed?

  • Limited selected shop upgrades to 3 and used shots to 1

  • Small game balance changes

Have fun playing!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2764652
Windows 64-bit Depot 2764653
