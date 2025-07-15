The NPC update is here! Bringing new blocks, streamlining of the menu, another tutorial level, and of course, NPC's !



Full Changelog:



New Additions

There is now a proper loading screen when launching the game, and mini loading popups in between level changes.

Added a tutorial level for the triangle! This can be found in the new demo levels section next to the other tutorials.

Added the Player Tracker block! This block will move along it's axis/rail to be in line with the player. Link this block with other blocks for some cool results! Individual settings can be tweaked in the inspector, as usual.

Added the Dash Magnet block! Click and hold with the circle selected to dash (through walls!) toward this block instantly!

Added the NPC block! These guys can be tweaked to say something before and after a signal, with special animations! There are currently 11 different shapes to choose from, but more will be added.





Changes



ALL SIGNALS ARE NOW TEXT! Already placed blocks are unaffected, so all old levels should still work, if they don't, let me know in the Discord server.

Custom levels now show up in the level selector in order of last modified! This should make it much easier to navigate the level selector once you start getting a lot of levels.

Downloaded levels show up in order of most recently downloaded, like with custom levels. This is still experimental, so if it doesn't seem to work correctly, please let me know in the Discord server!

The main menu has been updated to be much easier to navigate, especially for new players. Buttons that cannot be used in specific tabs are now fully hidden from view, and the "subscribe" button has been renamed to "download" and made lager as to avoid confusion.

Creating a new level will instantly send you to the level editor after prompting you to give your level a name.