Outer Space Shack has been English-only since its launch in summer 2023, but I’ve now added support for multiple languages. This update brings Japanese and French, with more languages planned for future releases. I reworked the interface a bit to handle longer text in other languages, and you can either use your system’s default language or pick one just for the game.

I’ve also added a couple of quality-of-life changes. You can now hop back to the rocket list from the rocket details screen and give your rockets custom names. On top of that, I’ve fixed a few bugs and made some minor stability tweaks to keep things running smoothly.