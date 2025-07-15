Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where achievements might fail to unlock
Fixed an issue where spring treasure chests incorrectly appeared as "open"
Fixed a bug causing enemies hit by weapons to sometimes not die
Resolved an issue where hit enemies might not show blood splatter effects
Fixed weapons being unable to destroy left/right spikes
Fixed a bug causing cacti to explode excessive amounts of coins
Fixed the game window appearing tilted and non-fullscreen during first launch
Gameplay Adjustments:
Increased HP for the Green Flying Worm Boss
New Content:
Added new weapon: Chain Axe
