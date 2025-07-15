Hello chefs,

Welcome to the GOLDEN Update!

After introducing the GOLD tag in the last update, we wanted to expand on it and build a starter pantry around it. So we've added 3 new ingredients that are gold (or like gold), 3 new customers with 2 new gold-related traits, and of course a new starter pantry.

Meet the King of the Lily - the Mythic Helper for the new starting pantry. He takes away all your base income in exchange for a chance to turn ingredients gold. But be warned, some of them may be FOOLS GOLD instead. (pre-Hjalte programmer art but he do be kinda cute tho)

We've also reworked the Catalogue to include more stats, the ability to sort ingredients by tag, and a tab to see all the Customers in the game. This improvement is an intermediate step - in the future we'll be polishing it further and adding proper art.

Lastly we made a balance change that we think highscore chasers will appreciate. We've heard your complaints that it sucks to get to the last round and be hit with the Manager who takes away dispenses or gives -0.5x mult to ingredients on the edge since that greatly limits your scoring potential.

So now every pantry has a predetermined Final Customer. This means that you'll get the same customer every time on the last round that you can prepare for and removes the RNG component so you can only blame yourself for failing to reach your highest potential!

Thanks for cooking with us, chefs!

-Chef Schu

v0.8.08 Patch Notes:

Gameplay

Ingredient: Truffle

Ingredient: Gold Leaf

Ingredient: Chocolate Coin

Customer Trait: Ascetic (-0.5x to ingredients with $1+)

Customer Trait: Charitable (Places Chocolate Coins on omelet on restock)

3 New Customers (1 Student, 1 Teacher, 1 Manager)

Starter Pantry: Golden New Mythic Helper (King of the Lily)

Recording more stats Helpers acquired + won with Customers served Number of ingredients served

Customers are shown in the catalogue

Ingredients can be sorted in the catalogue by tag

Locked ingredients now show progress towards unlock

Art

Added Dispense VFX

Balance

Apples now score 1pt per every 2 3 ingredients in pantry when chosen Honestly these will likely be reworked in the future. I really don't like how you can just score like 10+ points for throwing something on the omelet without thinking. In general I want the identity of Fruits to be carefully deciding when to snag one vs letting it get discarded because it may be more valuable later. Apple is so strong late game that you rarely make an interesting decision with it



Bug Fixes