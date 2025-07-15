 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233788
Update notes via Steam Community
Finetuned the suspension, so now the sitting stance has the vanilla settings while the standing one has harder suspension to help aproaching ramps without crashing into them.

We're aware that the new Nvidia Drivers might cause some hickups wich are something that don't really depend on our end.
We will be investigating if there's something we can do about it!

Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354001
