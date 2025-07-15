Finetuned the suspension, so now the sitting stance has the vanilla settings while the standing one has harder suspension to help aproaching ramps without crashing into them.
We're aware that the new Nvidia Drivers might cause some hickups wich are something that don't really depend on our end.
We will be investigating if there's something we can do about it!
Thanks for your patience!
Freestyle Update Hotfix 0.5.1
Update notes via Steam Community
