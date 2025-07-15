This update adds the following...

Teleporting wingmen should now be fixed.

Wingman "Hold Position" command now works correctly.

Updated the Hind's rear gear retraction position so the tyres no long poke through the external model.

Updated the bullet collision system so it should prevent any chance of shooting yourself.

Updated the collision system so that it is more performant.

Removed a lot of square root calculations.

Fixed an issue where your MTOW/CGW readouts would sometimes display values from other vehicles - usually a wingman.