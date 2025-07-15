 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233717
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. Teleporting wingmen should now be fixed.

  2. Wingman "Hold Position" command now works correctly.

  3. Updated the Hind's rear gear retraction position so the tyres no long poke through the external model.

  4. Updated the bullet collision system so it should prevent any chance of shooting yourself.

  5. Updated the collision system so that it is more performant.

  6. Removed a lot of square root calculations.

  7. Fixed an issue where your MTOW/CGW readouts would sometimes display values from other vehicles - usually a wingman.

  8. Added a vertical line to the TSD display to help you line up with targets and visualise whether they are to your left or right.

Known Issues

  1. Infantry don't seem to be using their small arms or MANPADS after exiting a vehicle.

Changed depots in sectorsystem branch

View more data in app history for build 19233717
Windows 64-bit Depot 2012141
