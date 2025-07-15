 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233701
  • Airship and Flower of Infestation will no longer spawn close to the van to avoid annoying issues with spawn killing.

  • Airship now equips its first rocket launcher in Uber difficulties instead of Medium difficulties to avoid a sudden power spike.

