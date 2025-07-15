Airship and Flower of Infestation will no longer spawn close to the van to avoid annoying issues with spawn killing.
Airship now equips its first rocket launcher in Uber difficulties instead of Medium difficulties to avoid a sudden power spike.
Patch 1.0.1 is out!
Update notes via Steam Community
