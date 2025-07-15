Patch 104.1:
What's new:
Added a damage preview system in combat (life bar animation and information popup)
Improvements:
Display of a red number on a critical hit.
Improved readability of traits and passives in the animal family tree menu.
Corrections:
Fixed a problem where the player was blocked if the end of a fight ended with an animal knocking itself out (new "pass" button in combat added)
Fixed a display problem on the public exchange panel in the town center.
Correction of the breeding trait system (transmission of trait rarity)
Correction of a bug that did not display the correct stats for animals with a trait that gave a turn 1 bonus in combat.
Changed files in this update