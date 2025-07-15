 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 104.1:

What's new:

  • Added a damage preview system in combat (life bar animation and information popup)

Improvements:

  • Display of a red number on a critical hit.

  • Improved readability of traits and passives in the animal family tree menu.

Corrections:

  • Fixed a problem where the player was blocked if the end of a fight ended with an animal knocking itself out (new "pass" button in combat added)

  • Fixed a display problem on the public exchange panel in the town center.

  • Correction of the breeding trait system (transmission of trait rarity)

  • Correction of a bug that did not display the correct stats for animals with a trait that gave a turn 1 bonus in combat.

Changed files in this update

