✈️ **General**
- pause menu and end flight screen now shows main menu instead of calendar in endless mode
- added some extra checks to the recover from ragdoll logic to hopefully prevent bugs where humans will stand up in weird places
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where shoving a passenger recovering from a previous shove would cause them to fall through the plane
Uh Oh Airlines 0.0.10.0.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
