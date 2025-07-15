 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233550 Edited 15 July 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✈️ **General**
- pause menu and end flight screen now shows main menu instead of calendar in endless mode
- added some extra checks to the recover from ragdoll logic to hopefully prevent bugs where humans will stand up in weird places

🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where shoving a passenger recovering from a previous shove would cause them to fall through the plane

