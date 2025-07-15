 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233530
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi! The second hotfix is live.

  • Fixed global subtitles (no longer displayed during dialogue)
  • Fixed NPC navigation (when looking for interaction)
  • Fixed a situation where Lis disappears prematurely
  • Fixed a situation where clicking on the camp menu allowed the character to retrieve a weapon
  • Fixed main menu logic (a specific dagger did not appear in the main menu)
  • Fixed IK when descending ladder
  • Fixed needs logic (no longer removed when loading the game)
  • Fixed UI in inventory (LT RT buttons are not displayed in the menu if it is not a gamepad)
  • Fixed damage when monsters fall
  • Fixed one-legged character (no longer walks).
  • Fixed a bug where the character could jump after falling.
  • Fixed a bug where control was lost when falling into water from a certain height.
  • Krestets should now give a recipe.
  • Fixed NPC reaction to killed and unconscious characters
  • The alchemy table in the hermit's house has been moved to the correct layer
  • Fixed Ranta's UI (the character no longer moves during combat)
  • Fixed fall logic (small rivers and ponds no longer save from damage)
  • Fixed possible dialogue loop when exiting the grotto
  • Fixed mouse cursor in the menu (which only appears next to the menu window)
  • Adjusted lighting in dialogues
  • Fixed localization - Level-Up
  • Fixed centipede sound
  • Fixed IK in squat
  • Fixed quest tracking in the log
  • Fixed several collisions in which you can get stuck (in progress)
  • Fixed controller issues with peaceful interactions
  • Fixed inventory slots
  • Fixed collisions for archery and crossbow shooting
  • Fixed loot dropping from bandits (weapons did not drop)
  • Fixed ore mining
  • Fixed playtest widget
  • Fixed main menu focus on death
  • Hotfix for Lis if a save has already been made after breaking
  • Fixed collision in Hobster's cave
  • Fixed situation where NPCs could open a locked door
  • Minor UI fixes when reading notes and books

  • Added one evil hairy monster
  • Added new goods to Akim
  • Added shadows for subs in dialogues
  • Added brightness slider
  • Added inversion along the X and Y axes
  • Updated underwater post-processing

