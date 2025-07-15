Hi! The second hotfix is live.
- Fixed global subtitles (no longer displayed during dialogue)
- Fixed NPC navigation (when looking for interaction)
- Fixed a situation where Lis disappears prematurely
- Fixed a situation where clicking on the camp menu allowed the character to retrieve a weapon
- Fixed main menu logic (a specific dagger did not appear in the main menu)
- Fixed IK when descending ladder
- Fixed needs logic (no longer removed when loading the game)
- Fixed UI in inventory (LT RT buttons are not displayed in the menu if it is not a gamepad)
- Fixed damage when monsters fall
- Fixed one-legged character (no longer walks).
- Fixed a bug where the character could jump after falling.
- Fixed a bug where control was lost when falling into water from a certain height.
- Krestets should now give a recipe.
- Fixed NPC reaction to killed and unconscious characters
- The alchemy table in the hermit's house has been moved to the correct layer
- Fixed Ranta's UI (the character no longer moves during combat)
- Fixed fall logic (small rivers and ponds no longer save from damage)
- Fixed possible dialogue loop when exiting the grotto
- Fixed mouse cursor in the menu (which only appears next to the menu window)
- Adjusted lighting in dialogues
- Fixed localization - Level-Up
- Fixed centipede sound
- Fixed IK in squat
- Fixed quest tracking in the log
- Fixed several collisions in which you can get stuck (in progress)
- Fixed controller issues with peaceful interactions
- Fixed inventory slots
- Fixed collisions for archery and crossbow shooting
- Fixed loot dropping from bandits (weapons did not drop)
- Fixed ore mining
- Fixed playtest widget
- Fixed main menu focus on death
- Hotfix for Lis if a save has already been made after breaking
- Fixed collision in Hobster's cave
- Fixed situation where NPCs could open a locked door
- Minor UI fixes when reading notes and books
- Added one evil hairy monster
- Added new goods to Akim
- Added shadows for subs in dialogues
- Added brightness slider
- Added inversion along the X and Y axes
- Updated underwater post-processing
Changed files in this update