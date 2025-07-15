The game just got more fun
And more honest 👾
We ran the numbers and fine-tuned the balance for a better gameplay experience
What’s new in this update?
🃏 Popit values adjusted
Popits that multiply combos have been recalibrated
→ More strategy, less randomness
🎲 Popit drop rates rebalanced
Common ones now drop a bit less, rare ones a bit more
→ The gap between different Popits is tighter, expect a more balanced store rotation
😈 Score penalties got spicier
Overshooting the target score on high levels?
→ Penalties now apply earlier
Play now and feel the difference 🎮
What’s the highest block you cleared today?
With love,
Gosh team
