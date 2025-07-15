The game just got more fun

And more honest 👾





We ran the numbers and fine-tuned the balance for a better gameplay experience





What’s new in this update?





🃏 Popit values adjusted

Popits that multiply combos have been recalibrated

→ More strategy, less randomness





🎲 Popit drop rates rebalanced

Common ones now drop a bit less, rare ones a bit more

→ The gap between different Popits is tighter, expect a more balanced store rotation





😈 Score penalties got spicier

Overshooting the target score on high levels?

→ Penalties now apply earlier





Play now and feel the difference 🎮





What’s the highest block you cleared today?





With love,

Gosh team