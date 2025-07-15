 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233514 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:32:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game just got more fun

And more honest 👾


We ran the numbers and fine-tuned the balance for a better gameplay experience


What’s new in this update?


🃏 Popit values adjusted

Popits that multiply combos have been recalibrated

→ More strategy, less randomness


🎲 Popit drop rates rebalanced

Common ones now drop a bit less, rare ones a bit more

→ The gap between different Popits is tighter, expect a more balanced store rotation


😈 Score penalties got spicier

Overshooting the target score on high levels?

→ Penalties now apply earlier


Play now and feel the difference 🎮


What’s the highest block you cleared today?


With love,
Gosh team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3698061
macOS 64-bit Depot 3698062
Linux 64-bit Depot 3698063
