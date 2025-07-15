 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19233445 Edited 15 July 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I listened to some early feedback yesterday, and already got to work! Please enjoy the following improvements:

  • More achievements!
  • Fixed asteroid collision sphere size, so no more side-swiping misses!
  • Made the auto-saving feature more obvious, and now showing last save time before you quit to menu.
  • You can now visit the high score screen without a save game present

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3810871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link