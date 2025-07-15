 Skip to content
15 July 2025
This update to Word Turtle Island brings big fun improvements to the library home base. Paths for running and exploring via the walls layouts, new zones where you can build more bookcases for bigger faster library bonus points. Lots more loot when you return from battle victorious AND when you unlock the 100 library points bonus gate.

Plus more refinements throughout. Press the compass/nav button to get an instant navigation arrow and full list of objectives. More player level unlocks and locks refinements - you start with the powerful word capture ability then - level 5 unlocks DASH - level 10 unlocks WORD WEAPONS - level 15 unlocks WORD POWERS which are automatic abilities. Plus a number of bug fixes: nav arrow no longer sometimes hides the word you're capturing, start screen ui focus occasional bug fix, volume settings save/load bug fix.

The detailed list:
  • Library home base aka the book sanctuary flow and paths big changes
  • visual layout improvements library bonus
  • further player level unlocks and locks refinements - you start with the powerful word capture ability then - level 5 unlocks DASH - level 10 unlocks WORD WEAPONS - level 15 unlocks WORD POWERS which are automatic abilities
  • lots more loot when you return from battle victorious
  • lots more loot when you unlock the 100 library points bonus gate
  • create bookcases in the library for more bonus points and loot - now in specific locations throughout the book sanctuary home base
  • fixed layout bug with the navigation line sometimes hiding the word balloon you wish to word capture
  • objectives menu and navigation arrow now both appear on one-press of the compass/nav button
  • fixed occasional start screen bug with ui losing focus
  • start screen design update
  • fixed the volume settings save/load bug


