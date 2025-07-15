Plus more refinements throughout. Press the compass/nav button to get an instant navigation arrow and full list of objectives. More player level unlocks and locks refinements - you start with the powerful word capture ability then - level 5 unlocks DASH - level 10 unlocks WORD WEAPONS - level 15 unlocks WORD POWERS which are automatic abilities. Plus a number of bug fixes: nav arrow no longer sometimes hides the word you're capturing, start screen ui focus occasional bug fix, volume settings save/load bug fix.
The detailed list:
- Library home base aka the book sanctuary flow and paths big changes
- visual layout improvements library bonus
- further player level unlocks and locks refinements - you start with the powerful word capture ability then - level 5 unlocks DASH - level 10 unlocks WORD WEAPONS - level 15 unlocks WORD POWERS which are automatic abilities
- lots more loot when you return from battle victorious
- lots more loot when you unlock the 100 library points bonus gate
- create bookcases in the library for more bonus points and loot - now in specific locations throughout the book sanctuary home base
- fixed layout bug with the navigation line sometimes hiding the word balloon you wish to word capture
- objectives menu and navigation arrow now both appear on one-press of the compass/nav button
- fixed occasional start screen bug with ui losing focus
- start screen design update
- fixed the volume settings save/load bug
