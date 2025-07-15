 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233417 Edited 15 July 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Added five new cards. Go try them
  • Fixed a long standing bug where a single remaining player wasn't taking damage sometimes.
  • Fixed the Library return bug
  • Fixed a bug when displaying the map

