15 July 2025 Build 19233290 Edited 15 July 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good news we finally found the issue for the very rare occuring random crashes a few players are experiencing and reporting. In some very few cases this might even has led to lost progress, which we are deeply sorry about.

First off, if you have been selected by bad RNG and lost any progress, jump on our discord we will try our best to restore your progress.

If you are running in any further issues, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible. Thank for your support!

Major Changes and Improvements

  • When entering the city you now always spawn near the portal


Bugfixes

  • Fixed a rare occuring crash that could have happened everywhere throughout the game
  • Fixed a bug that caused Heleja to stop letting you unlocking new skills, eventhough you did not already have all unlocked
  • Fixed weapon stash swap not directly updating weapon attackspeed
  • Fixed RS Stick label in skilltree controller hints
  • Fixed bonelance weapon showing swing effect on character screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
Linux Depot 1646792
