Star Rift Saga is now available on Steam! I'm very excited to have released this game that I have been working on for so long. It launches with a 20% launch discount for the first two weeks.

The game is available in several bundles. First is the game+soundtrack bundle. This gets you a discount on both, but must be purchased together when you buy the game to be eligible for the discount.

Next, I have partnered with a few other developers in the area to offer bundles on their games together with mine. These can be found here:

These bundles are special in that if you already own one game in the bundle, you can get a discount on the other as if you bought them together.

Finally, if you run into any bugs or issues, or otherwise have any thoughts on balance, difficulty, or other things, you can let me know directly with this form:

https://forms.gle/SyAdDYJtPbJ1suad6

I hope you enjoy Star Rift Saga!