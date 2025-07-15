 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19233005
Hello, friends! We are happy to announce that we have fixed some issues that have been bugging players for a while now, those being:

-Art of main level's sky/beach appearing with gaps between themselves;
-Zoom being too limiting, we've increased its range;
-Completing main level wouldn't trigger the fireworks or the congratulations animations;
-"Found all cats" achievement was playing too early;
-"No hint" achievement being given on the main level despite using hint;
-Music not playing correctly when unlocking bonus level;
-Music was playing even with sound settings Muted.

With all of these fixed, you may now enjoy the game as it was intended, happy finding friends!

