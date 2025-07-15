Hello, friends! We are happy to announce that we have fixed some issues that have been bugging players for a while now, those being:
-Art of main level's sky/beach appearing with gaps between themselves;
-Zoom being too limiting, we've increased its range;
-Completing main level wouldn't trigger the fireworks or the congratulations animations;
-"Found all cats" achievement was playing too early;
-"No hint" achievement being given on the main level despite using hint;
-Music not playing correctly when unlocking bonus level;
-Music was playing even with sound settings Muted.
With all of these fixed, you may now enjoy the game as it was intended, happy finding friends!
Achievements, Music, and Art fixes.
Update notes via Steam Community
