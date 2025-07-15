Hello, friends! We are happy to announce that we have fixed some issues that have been bugging players for a while now, those being:



-Art of main level's sky/beach appearing with gaps between themselves;

-Zoom being too limiting, we've increased its range;

-Completing main level wouldn't trigger the fireworks or the congratulations animations;

-"Found all cats" achievement was playing too early;

-"No hint" achievement being given on the main level despite using hint;

-Music not playing correctly when unlocking bonus level;

-Music was playing even with sound settings Muted.



With all of these fixed, you may now enjoy the game as it was intended, happy finding friends!