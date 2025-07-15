Raining Blood Version 1.0.5
🆕 Quality of Life
📜 You can now see how many times each rune can be purchased on the rune screen.
⚖️ Balance
🔻 Elite Nerf: Reduced elite spawn chances on waves 5 and 10.
🔻 Wave 5: Difficulty scaling reduced by 10%.
🔻 Wave 10: Difficulty scaling reduced by 5%.
🔻 OctoHead: Fire rate reduced in half. Octohead is this little fella here👇
🪦 Cemetery Gates
❌ Removals:
"Little Hand" removed from Wave 5.
Necromancer removed when facing enemies wave ≤ 25.
🗿 Initial Weapon Buffs:
Increased ammo.
Slightly increased damage.
🐛 Bug Fixes
🧱 Fixed collision issues in the catacombs where the player could walk through walls.
🌀 Implemented a system that:
Kills enemies that go out of bounds.
Pushes the player back inside the map if they go out of bounds.
🔧 Fixed a bug with the Saw Launcher that allowed it to be upgraded twice and then disappear.
💀 Fixed an issue that prevented the player from reviving.
✏️ Updated the text shown when buying weapons.
🧩 Removed the text shown when unlocking runes.
🛎️ The church statue no longer spawns on top of the bell.
