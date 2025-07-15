📜 You can now see how many times each rune can be purchased on the rune screen.

🔻 OctoHead : Fire rate reduced in half. Octohead is this little fella here👇

🔻 Elite Nerf : Reduced elite spawn chances on waves 5 and 10.

"Little Hand" removed from Wave 5.

🧱 Fixed collision issues in the catacombs where the player could walk through walls.

🌀 Implemented a system that: Kills enemies that go out of bounds .

Pushes the player back inside the map if they go out of bounds.

🔧 Fixed a bug with the Saw Launcher that allowed it to be upgraded twice and then disappear.

💀 Fixed an issue that prevented the player from reviving.

✏️ Updated the text shown when buying weapons.

🧩 Removed the text shown when unlocking runes.