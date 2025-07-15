 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Raining Blood Version 1.0.5

🆕 Quality of Life

  • 📜 You can now see how many times each rune can be purchased on the rune screen.


⚖️ Balance

  • 🔻 Elite Nerf: Reduced elite spawn chances on waves 5 and 10.

  • 🔻 Wave 5: Difficulty scaling reduced by 10%.

  • 🔻 Wave 10: Difficulty scaling reduced by 5%.

  • 🔻 OctoHead: Fire rate reduced in half. Octohead is this little fella here👇

🪦 Cemetery Gates

  • Removals:

    • "Little Hand" removed from Wave 5.

    • Necromancer removed when facing enemies wave ≤ 25.

  • 🗿 Initial Weapon Buffs:

    • Increased ammo.

    • Slightly increased damage.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • 🧱 Fixed collision issues in the catacombs where the player could walk through walls.

  • 🌀 Implemented a system that:

    • Kills enemies that go out of bounds.

    • Pushes the player back inside the map if they go out of bounds.

  • 🔧 Fixed a bug with the Saw Launcher that allowed it to be upgraded twice and then disappear.

  • 💀 Fixed an issue that prevented the player from reviving.

  • ✏️ Updated the text shown when buying weapons.

  • 🧩 Removed the text shown when unlocking runes.

  • 🛎️ The church statue no longer spawns on top of the bell.

