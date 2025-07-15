Available now on Steam! ARK: Aquatica DLC is here!

The 10-year celebratory ARK DLC is officially here, make your way over to the DLC page and take advantage of our limited time introductory sale!

Launch Trailer

The Official Launch Trailer was made again by an incredible community creator: Jukari. Thank you and your team for all of your hard work for multiple trailers!

Here's a basic run-down of the DLC's contents!

The first submerged ARK DLC with expansive underwater gameplay brings: 21 New Creatures 74 New Engrams with 7 Tek Engrams 5 New, Unique biomes A narrative that bridges muiltiple ARKs Official server support for Aquatica only through 2025 Small Tribe servers PVP servers that are immediately transferrable Updated Devkit coming for mods that need updates



We look forward to hearing feedback and bug reports through the Steam Discussions as well as our community Discord! Make your way to the #bug-reports channel as well as #bobs-with-probs for any issues you may encounter, the community is banding together to help each other quickly!