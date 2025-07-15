 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19232970 Edited 15 July 2025 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Available now on Steam! ARK: Aquatica DLC is here!

The 10-year celebratory ARK DLC is officially here, make your way over to the DLC page and take advantage of our limited time introductory sale!

Launch Trailer

The Official Launch Trailer was made again by an incredible community creator: Jukari. Thank you and your team for all of your hard work for multiple trailers!

Here's a basic run-down of the DLC's contents!

  • The first submerged ARK DLC with expansive underwater gameplay brings:

    • 21 New Creatures

    • 74 New Engrams with 7 Tek Engrams

    • 5 New, Unique biomes

    • A narrative that bridges muiltiple ARKs

    • Official server support for Aquatica only through 2025

    • Small Tribe servers

    • PVP servers that are immediately transferrable

    • Updated Devkit coming for mods that need updates

We look forward to hearing feedback and bug reports through the Steam Discussions as well as our community Discord! Make your way to the #bug-reports channel as well as #bobs-with-probs for any issues you may encounter, the community is banding together to help each other quickly!

Windows 64-bit ARK: Survival Evolved Content Depot 346111
Windows DLC 473850 TheCenter ARK Expansion Windows Depot 346114
Windows DLC 512540 Scorched Earth Expansion Pack - Windows Depot 375351
Windows DLC 642250 Content Depot Windows Depot 375354
Windows DLC 708770 New Content Windows Depot 375357
Windows DLC 887380 Newest Content Windows Depot 473851
Windows DLC 1100810 Digiorno Windows Depot 473854
Windows DLC 1113410 9035768 Windows Depot 473857
Windows DLC 1691800 PizzaRollz Windows Depot 1691801
Windows DLC 1887560 Lemonbar Windows Depot 1887561
Windows DLC 3537070 Depot 3537070
