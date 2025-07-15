 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19232911 Edited 15 July 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build adds preliminary iOS support. While that may not be of interest on Steam, I had to make many improvements to calibration generally to get it to work. As a result, it is now possible under good conditions to run your display at maximum brightness, without any false negatives or positives.

