Update notes via Steam Community
This build adds preliminary iOS support. While that may not be of interest on Steam, I had to make many improvements to calibration generally to get it to work. As a result, it is now possible under good conditions to run your display at maximum brightness, without any false negatives or positives.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2428881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update