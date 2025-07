This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A fresh new build is here! Just a few tweaks and fixes to keep your cafe purr-fectly smooth,

πŸ†• Improvements:

🌏 Better Localization Accuracy! We polished up translations across the board for a smoother experience in every language.

πŸ₯Ÿ Recipes Now in Chinese! All recipes are now fully localized into Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

πŸ”§ Fixes:

🐈 No More Pale Cats! Cats visiting attractions now look lively and adorable as intended.

πŸ—οΈ Blank Stations Fixed - everything should show up properly now.

πŸ—ΊοΈ Unlocked Land Color Bug Fixed - land areas won’t stay red after leaving build mode.

πŸŽ₯ Auto-Pan Slowed Down for a more relaxed viewing experience.

Thanks for keeping your cafes cozy and for all the feedback! More updates coming soon πŸ’•

