A fresh new build is here! Just a few tweaks and fixes to keep your cafe purr-fectly smooth,
🆕 Improvements:
🌏 Better Localization Accuracy! We polished up translations across the board for a smoother experience in every language.
🥟 Recipes Now in Chinese! All recipes are now fully localized into Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.
🔧 Fixes:
🐈 No More Pale Cats! Cats visiting attractions now look lively and adorable as intended.
🏗️ Blank Stations Fixed - everything should show up properly now.
🗺️ Unlocked Land Color Bug Fixed - land areas won’t stay red after leaving build mode.
🎥 Auto-Pan Slowed Down for a more relaxed viewing experience.
Thanks for keeping your cafes cozy and for all the feedback! More updates coming soon 💕
Join us on Discord to share your creations:
Changed depots in 2.1.0 branch