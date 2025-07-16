 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19232801 Edited 16 July 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A fresh new build is here! Just a few tweaks and fixes to keep your cafe purr-fectly smooth,

🆕 Improvements:

  • 🌏 Better Localization Accuracy! We polished up translations across the board for a smoother experience in every language.

  • 🥟 Recipes Now in Chinese! All recipes are now fully localized into Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

🔧 Fixes:

  • 🐈 No More Pale Cats! Cats visiting attractions now look lively and adorable as intended.

  • 🏗️ Blank Stations Fixed - everything should show up properly now.

  • 🗺️ Unlocked Land Color Bug Fixed - land areas won’t stay red after leaving build mode.

  • 🎥 Auto-Pan Slowed Down for a more relaxed viewing experience.

Thanks for keeping your cafes cozy and for all the feedback! More updates coming soon 💕
Join us on Discord to share your creations:


🔗 https://discord.gg/jqnKH3wDj4

Changed depots in 2.1.0 branch

Windows Depot 2978182
