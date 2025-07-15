Hello!

Thank you so much to everyone who has played the game so far! It's really cool seeing people outside of my usual friend group enjoy it. I also want to give an extra special thanks to those of you who have purchased the Supporter Pack, it means a lot to us!

I've gotten some pretty valuable feedback (and a lot of bug reports) yesterday, so hopefully this patch will address all of it.

If you've got any feedback of your own, feel free to leave a review or let us know on the forums!

Size: 41.4 MB

Balancing

Dashing

Increased invulnerability duration to 0.3s (from 0.2s).

Increased size of the blue outline while dashing.

Prior to this patch, the invulnerability duration was less than the duration of the dash. I wanted to prevent people from abusing the invulnerability, but this only made dashing to avoid damage feel bad. Now you'll be protected for the entire dash.

Additionally, I also increased the size of the blue outline around the player to make it more obvious when you can't take damage. In the future, I'd like to add even more visual feedback for dash invulnerability, but I hope this is okay for now.

Anti-Materiel Rifle

Can now penetrate walls. Projectiles only explode if they hit an enemy.

Reduced projectile velocity to 2000 (from 3500).

The Anti-Materiel Rifle was supposed to feel different from the Sniper Rifle, so it didn't penetrate walls. But it looks like a sniper, so people naturally expected it to do that.

It's been retooled to be a sidegrade to the Sniper Rifle now. In exchange for explosive rounds and a faster rate of fire, it has slower bullets that make it harder to use against distant targets.

Molotov

Increased projectile velocity to 1400 (from 1200).

Increased time before shattering to 0.6s (from 0.5s).

Increased maximum size of the fire and made it expand faster.

Increased lifetime of the fire to ~1.4s (from (~0.86s).

Decreased rate of fire to ~171 RPM (from 200 RPM).

I got plenty of feedback from NadzW regarding the Molotovs. To put it lightly, they didn't like them. Neither did I!

To put it simply, these changes let you throw Molotovs further with bigger flames that burn for longer. But just so you don't channel your inner Vivi and scorch things too much, you can't toss them as often as before.

Railgun

Increased projectile velocity to 3500 (from 2000).

After realizing that the Anti-Materiel Rifle had the fastest bullet velocity in the game while the Railgun didn't, I had to fix it.

Now the Railgun will almost instantly obliterate whatever you're pointing it at, as well as anything around and behind it. As it should be.

Tweaks

Updated the localization files.

Updated the credits to fix some names and add the other members of The Eagle Studios.

Slightly adjusted the position of the tooltip on the Game Over screen.

Fixes

Fixed broken controller and keyboard navigation on the Mutators menu if you didn't have all of the mutators unlocked. (Apologies for not catching this before launch.)

Fixed lights spawning in the wrong position in the Lights Out mutator.

Fixed enemies sometimes spinning in the "Crosshair" room. The spinning man will be missed.

Fixed being able to save high scores with the Training Mode mutator. (This didn't grant XP, but it did affect the Database stats.)

Fixed active Mutators not being disabled after deleting your save data.

Fixed Mutators not being disabled if you turned them off right before playing Mutator Roulette.

Fixed certain strings not being translated if you changed languages after booting the game.

Shoutouts to the M.U.G. Team!

Zdann