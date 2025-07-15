Patch 0.5.2 finally adds the ability to sell various items to merchants and vendors for gold.
We have also improved the AI logic so the AI is now acting up properly and responds to every player action.
Players can also now find tutorials from the Options Menu, the game is also properly telling newcomers what to do via tutorial quests.
We have also finally enabled fall damage, so watch your steps since falling from non-lethal heights will brake bones as for falling higher... well everyone knows what will happen.
There is also more improvements, so remember to check out the summary below!
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Enemy AI improvements and bug fixes.
- Tutorial Quests and Tutorial Quest improvements
- Fall Damage has been added. Non-lethal fall damage breaks players bones for 6-seconds.
- World lightning and post-processing changes (picture above)
- Skeletons no longer drop Necromancer's Staff for 100% drop rate
- Small changes to some quests (descriptions, rewards)
- Itemization changes
- Woodcutting trees have been changed to broken logs for players easily to notice them
Player Changes and Improvements
- Players can finally sell their items for gold. Just interact with merchant and right click the item you want to sell!
- Death Screen has been added, no more instant spawns to Death Realm
- Vendor item values and player item values have seen changes
- Small XP Bar has been added to HUD
- Widget styles have been slightly changed
- Players can open all tutorials from options menu. Just navigate to "Tutorials".
Bugs Fixed
- Optimization improvements
- Minor bugs fixed
