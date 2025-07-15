This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

See you on track!

Changelog v-561-67708b4:

- Improvement: Reduced player jitter in high ping scenarios with bad network conditions

- Improvement: More robust game time synchronization for inconsistent network conditions

- Improvement: Network protocol can now fix certain possible desyncs

- Improvement: UI Bubble improvements and fixes

- Bug fix: Removed reconnect to lobby modal which sometimes overlapped the auto-save modal

- Regression fix: Versus maps should be correctly aligned again

- Freeze fix: Freezing mapgen fix (Labyrinth)

- Crash fix: On startup related to auto-saves

- Change: Removed start cartridges for classic mode

- Change: Re-enabled cannon auto-place tracks (when flag is on the last track) in editor

- Bug fix: Crafter not visible at start in classic mode

- Bug fix: Ghost engine smoking in lobby

- Balance: In the ?-station in island, a piggy bank appears instead of the hexnut wagon

- New: You can now place paths placing multiple “flag” emojis. The bot orients along those paths when the actual command is placed not on the map. With such a path the bot tries to maintain a (second) pathway next to the tracks or around a mountain in case of a bottleneck to access the train. There is a default path when no flags are set.

- Improvement: Bot only puts rails on the brake track crafter if it was explicitly selected via the emoji

- Improvement: Bot can now bring animals to the milk wagon and also uses the milk from it

- Improvement: Player and its bot have the same outline. The player name tiles now display whether it’s a bot with a bot icon. The circle under the bot is smaller

- Improvement: Bot can use stomp action cartridge (when mining)

- Improvement: Bot can use running action cartridge

- Improvement: Bot tries to avoid mushroom explosions

- Improvement: Bot waits for track being crafted instead of crafting new ones when the train is close to crashing

- Improvement: Bot wiggles itself out of spider webs

- Improvement: Bot can now serve the versus wagon

- Change: When placing a bridge emoji on the map, the bot is now trying to reach that position (same as with the flag emoji before)

- Bug fix: Several bot is either doing nothing or looping fixes





