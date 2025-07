Version 1.0.5 contains the changes you requested from us:

- Ability to continue playing after the year 2000

- Ability to add your own avatars (the old system of avatars as Steam inventory items remains!)

- New notification of unspent science points

- Doctrine conditions have become more flexible

- 3 new achievements

- Small rebalancing

- Critical bug fixed

Thank you for being with us! Enjoy the game!