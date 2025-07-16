This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow Officers,

just last week, we've launched the first Open Beta for the upcoming Quality-of-Life Update. Thank you all for your incredibly valuable feedback – we've been able to identify several issues and have fixed many of them already.

Today, we've released a new update for the Open Beta that includes both several additional improvements and fixes. With that, we're also happy to reveal the final release date for the next update: It will now release on July 22, 2025 across PC, PlayStation & Xbox!

Let's take a closer look!

How do I join the Open Beta?

You're not participating in the Open Beta yet? Don't miss your chance to try out the update before its official release!

Open Steam and go to your Library Right-click on Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Click Properties Select the Betas tab Choose "Open_Beta" from the dropdown list

Steam will now download a small update. Once complete, you’re in! Afterwards, you can download the game to try out Update 18.0!

If you encounter any issues, please share them in the #police-beta-chat channel on our Discord. You can also use our dedicated Beta Forums.

What's included in The Quality-of-Life Update?

With The Quality-of-Life Update, we're bundling a bunch of smaller and larger improvements to increase the overall look-and-feel of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.

For example, you are able to skip conversations by pressing space – no need to listen to a citizen's voice-over any longer. In addition, a new freely floating camera mode is now available within the settings: Head over to "Settings > Game > Camera > Looking Direction" to check it out!

We've also introduced several new illegal items and drug states, leading to much more comprehensive tests. Citizens will now be picked up by a tow truck if their car gets towed: NPCs will enter it and drive off. Our team has also adjusted the light setup for police cars, ensuring much brighter and more visible lights both at day and at night.

What has changed with Open Beta #2?

Thanks to your feedback, we have made several adjustements in comparison to the first version from last week. This includes:

Several additional CP Loss Fixes, including: When arresting someone for cannabis Several issues when interacting with a car thief For missing evidence on parked vehicles When asking for ID of a truck driver in a weigh station callout

Several Localization Fixes

Additional Highway Turns: This allows for more options for U-Turns and shorter distances in case you need to change to the opposite lane.

Improved Adventure Police Vehicle DLC: Based on your feedback, we have made several adjustements to the upcoming APV. We made it longer, adjusted the windows and have also flattened it a bit. This APV is not playable in the beta build, but changes have been made regardless!



The Adventurer Police Vehicle will be released as a paid DLC and will be included for free in the Season Pass. If you haven't checked it out yet, we recommend doing so as it's by far the best deal if you want to be prepared for additional content we will release later this year:

Fixed Most Traffic Lights are not working

Fixed handcuffed NPC walking away in random direction

Fixed colours on red-blue ELS not matching

Fixed a bullbar floating after police vehicle is damaged

Fixed illegal item gun evidence added even if NPC has a valid permit

Fixed no reason available to detain Stolen Truck drivers

Fixed Broken Down Vehicle NPCs do not enter Tow Truck

Fixed arrest transport officer not entering the Police Station to retrieve arrested NPCs

Fixed NPC that are released from the scene to not move

Fixed bumper lights of Unmarked Police Cars floating in place after vehicle damage

Fixed some lighting issues on Dinosaur Statue

Fixed canceling tow truck while interacting with it causes the player to get stuck

Fixed entire Highway level despawning if Client leaves the Multiplayer session

Fixed a bug causing clients not being able to switch gadgets during Multiplayer

Fixed an issue to ensure clients get grey-out elements being displayed corresponding to the host content in the garage during Multiplayer

Fixed NPC driver staying in laying position after being handcuffed by Client in Multiplayer

Fixed a crash while joining a Multiplayer session

Fixed crash after calling tow truck and driving away from the scene

Fixed Button glyphs are missing for both Controller and KB keybindings on the Microsoft Store Build

We have also fixed several bugs with this new beta version. This includes:

We are aware of some additional issues which we plan to fix as soon as possible. This includes a CP Loss issue at bus stops, non-interactable NPCs on minor accident sites in multiplayer, and issues with crossplay.

Enough said! Please check out the latest beta version and let us know your feedback. Thank you so much for your support and stay tuned for what’s next! 💙

Your Police Simulator Team



