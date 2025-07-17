The content update is now on main! Most people were already playing the beta through the sale, so thank you to everyone! Let me know if any issues pop up in the forum, but everything appears to be clear!



New additions:



-2 new support items! These need to be unlocked by engaging with the new map content.



-New map type: Pilgrims gate. Highly defended regions that show up later in runs.



-3 New POIs, two unique to the Pilgrims gate, another that is always/multiples common in asteroid belts, occasionally elsewhere.



-2 new cargo ships, both appearing mid-late in runs. A third cargo exclusive to the Pilgrims gate.



-Cargo ships now can have escorts.



-Minor loot Poi that drops health and a small cache of coins that can appear in place of empty POI slots.



Minor additions/changes:



-Alien Fighter Select Screen now mentions the rolls have iframes



-Ship HP and Speed added to the ship select screen, as these vary by ship



-Audio fix for alien cargo plasma castor, missed in the audio fixing update.