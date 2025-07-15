Hey RATSHAKERs,

Our RATgineers have clawed their way back from the VOID.

They return bearing new fixes, new features and an overdue apology!

Gamepad Vibration: Your gamepad now vibrates when shaking and squeezing. The more violent the shake, the stronger the tremor. FEEL IT.

Gamepad Shaking Overhaul: We've overhauled how shaking feels on gamepad to match the console ports. Gamepad shaking input is now much more responsive at all sensitivity levels.

Generator Gamepad Support: At long last, you can activate and complete the generator shake sequence using only a gamepad. Just remember: LET GO OF THE TRIGGER when IT says STOP.

Credits Update: Our elevator credits now reflect the brilliant work of our Korean and Japanese localisation linguists.

Apologies to Steam Deck Players We’re aware that generator shaking didn’t work properly on gamepad since launch. This forced Steam Deck users to switch to the trackpads despite the game being Steam Deck Verified. It’s fixed now. The RAT seeks your forgiveness and offers ITS most SINCERE apologies.

Make sure to restart Steam to apply this update.



Thank you for playing RATSHAKER!

Keep shaking that RAT! 🐀

- Sunscorched Studios

No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER™.