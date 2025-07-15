Hey all! I know it has been a while, but it’s about time I gave No Creeps a bit of love. This update has 7 new maps, bringing the total map count up to 75! That is a lot of maps! Assuming you beat every map on the first try, we’re looking at 40 hours of creep crunching gameplay. Let’s take a look at the new stuff.





Interchange

Okay, this map might be the coolest looking one in the game! Inspired by a real world cloverleaf highway intersection, this is sure to give you some of those rush hour traffic vibes … but with slightly more explosions!

Crosswire

This circular map is all stitched together with a mess of nonsensical teleporters. You’ll have to flex some serious gray matter to decode this one!

Adrift

Navigate 2 opposite creep paths across 3 large hedge maze like platforms. This map has a lot of bonus tiles (burn, slow, toxic, and spark) waiting to be utilized. Free damage!

Cradle

This map features 2 isolated mazes that span large wall sections. Both sections can be pinched toward the center of the map, which has a pile of tantalizing booster tiles. Perfect for a potent kill box!

Spillway

A large interconnected asymmetric map with a lot of creep spawners. You’ll have to make good use of all the switchback opportunities to make it out of this one.

Tangle (Randomized Map)

With limited build space around a single driller, you’ll have to utilize the outer tangled up octopus sections to flesh out your maze.

Clamp (Randomized Map)

Inspired by the static map “Flip Book”, Clamp has you trying to make the most of your large mid areas while shunting creeps back and forth across overpasses.

Tweaks

-Some map info is now displayed on the escape screen.

-Slight interface optimizations.

Fixes

-Can no longer build stuff on some creep spawn platforms (rare).



