 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19232313 Edited 15 July 2025 – 16:13:57 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, here I am a again,

I don't want to push an update every day but this one fixes a game blocker freeze players had, so here we go!

Changelist:

\[GAMEPLAY]

  • Added a visual feedback for SOI attacks (the beloved "crows" ːsteammockingː)

  • Added a short invincibility frame at the end of dashes

  • Added a new dash unlockable in the trials power up choice

\[STABILITY]

  • Fixed a freeze when players were wandering next to the spawn for too long

Thanks, and have a great time in Nelumbra!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3281382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link