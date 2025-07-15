Hey, here I am a again,
I don't want to push an update every day but this one fixes a game blocker freeze players had, so here we go!
Changelist:
\[GAMEPLAY]
Added a visual feedback for SOI attacks (the beloved "crows" ːsteammockingː)
Added a short invincibility frame at the end of dashes
Added a new dash unlockable in the trials power up choice
\[STABILITY]
Fixed a freeze when players were wandering next to the spawn for too long
Thanks, and have a great time in Nelumbra!
Changed files in this update