Hey Fellow Primates!

Dunjungle Version 0.94 is LIVE!

Thanks for all the love – now grab your loot and dive in.

What's New:

NEW WEAPON

Tomahawk: Throwable! Lightweight wooden handle with a sharp stone head.

NEW SKILL

Gold Throw: Can't solve your problems? Throw some money at them! (Defeat the Slots Machine to reveal it)

CHALLENGE ROOM EXPANSION

Three existing challenge rooms (Speed, Tower, Tank) now spawn randomly in The Crypt.

TWEAKS AND BUG FIXES

Endless mode: Fixed bug where bosses would stop spawning after floor 800.

Endless mode: Added an enemy damage multiplier increase every new cycle of biomes.

Chaser Ghost: Reduced Max Health.

Buster Weapon: Changed weapon type to "artifact"

That's it for 0.94! Update now.

Rest assured that we’re still jungle-cooking more wild updates before the inevitable Full Release!

Thank you for your attention and support!

The Dunjungle Team