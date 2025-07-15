Edited the hair sprite to stop clipping with some hats.
Fixed a bug where the main character's gear would flicker for a frame when opening the stats menu.
Reduced the delay for when a hover-over tool-tip shows up in combat.
Made it more obvious in combat if a character is cursed.
Added 1 new achievement.
Patch 1.12
