15 July 2025 Build 19232197
Update notes via Steam Community
Edited the hair sprite to stop clipping with some hats.
Fixed a bug where the main character's gear would flicker for a frame when opening the stats menu.
Reduced the delay for when a hover-over tool-tip shows up in combat.
Made it more obvious in combat if a character is cursed.

Added 1 new achievement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3780611
