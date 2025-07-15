- Fixed a bug with automatic bolt/slide grabbing when using the “Trigger” grip mode.
- Fixed a bug where demon animations could break after the last hotfix.
- Fixed a rare bug that could prevent weapon cleaning.
- Fixed a bug where right-hand grip poses could be broken during the first visit to the Hideout (items appeared slightly misaligned in hand).
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight would keep shining from your pocket if you quickly toggled the UV flash and holstered it.
- Slightly reduced the delay before you can load a new crossbow bolt after firing.
0.6.0.5 Hotfix
